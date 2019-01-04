Report: Warner Bros. Eyeing November Start for ‘The Batman’

0

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard any significant updates on The Batman, the much discussed, rather mysterious Batman standalone movie that’s been in the works at Warner Bros. and DC Films for an internet millennium. War of the Planet of the Apes director (and Felicity creator, thank you very much) Matt Reeves is set to write and direct the latest version of the project.

Back in August, Reeves revealed that the project would not be an origin story and would not be an adaptation of Frank Miller‘s celebrated Year One comic, but otherwise the approach has remained rather a mystery. We still don’t know if Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in any capacity, though reports suggest the script calls for a younger actor and Affleck’s involvement seems less and less likely by the day. But, buried within The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of the mystery’s of 2019, comes a brief update: Warner Bros. and DC are eyeing a November start for filming.

Per THR, Reeve’s script is all but finished, though the filmmaker will continue to tweak it with the studios eyeing an end-of-year start for filming. It’s not much to go on, and previous reports suggested a summer start, but it’s yet another stop on the long road to seeing The Batman, and if the studio really is gearing up to finally shoot the damn thing, then we might finally get some concrete details (including the long-awaited news on who will pick up the cape and cowl) in the coming months.

As for what’s already on the docket, DC has an exciting couple of years mapped. Coming on the heels of Aquaman‘s mammoth box office success, fans can look forward to Shazam! and Joker this year, both of which represent interesting swings for the franchise, followed up by Wonder Woman 1984 and Bird of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) in 2020.

