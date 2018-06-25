Heroes: Is Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Part of the DCEU Continuity?

On this 248th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, and Coy Jandreau discuss the following:
- Mario-Francisco Robles from Revenge of the Fans appeared on the El Fanboy Podcast. He reported that Matt Reeves is rebooting The Batman as a younger Batman in a standalone series, but that Reeves is still keeping him in the DCEU.
- DC will have a chance at this year’s SDCC to dominate the event with footage from Aquaman, Shazam! and possibly Wonder Woman 1984.
- Netflix’s Luke Cage Season 2 debuted over the weekend. The panel gives their initial thoughts on the season.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in two weeks and members of the panel give their non-spoiler reactions to the film.
- Avengers: Age of Ultron concept artist Phil Saunders revealed on his blog the concept art for the “Mega-Ultron” character that was initially going to appear during the climactic end battle of the movie.
- The Hashtag Show is reporting that Jodie Foster is in talks for a key role in the live action adaptation of Y: The Last Man.
- Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were on the Fatman on Batman podcast where they revealed that they still want to work MODOK into the MCU somehow.
- Chris Jai Alex who plays Rhino in the new Spider-Man PS4 game revealed in an interview with Call of Duty uber-fan Drift0r that Doctor Octopus is rounding out the Sinister Six characters in the game.
- According to MCU Cosmic, there is a plan for Kronos The Eternal aka Thanos’s Grandpa to appear in Avengers 4.
- Deadline reported that Sony and producer Amy Pascal are prepping a feature film adaptation of Silk from the Marvel universe.
- Tom Holland took to his Instagram to reveal the title to the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel as Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Nasdaq is reporting that Disney has increased their bid to acquire Fox to $71.3 billion.
