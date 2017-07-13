Movie Talk: Matt Reeves Has Scrapped Ben Affleck’s Script for ‘The Batman’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, July 13th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Matt Reeves said he scrapped Ben Affleck’s The Batman script
- Matt Reeves wants to make a War for the Planet of the Apes sequel
- David Ayer exits Scarface remake
- Opening This Week – Wish Upon
- First look images revealed for Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time
- Margot Robbie up for Sharon Tate role in Tarantino’s Manson Family Murders movie
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions