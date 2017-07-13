Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Matt Reeves Has Scrapped Ben Affleck’s Script for ‘The Batman’

by      July 13, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, July 13th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Matt Reeves said he scrapped Ben Affleck’s The Batman script
  • Margot Robbie up for Sharon Tate role in Tarantino’s Manson Family Murders movie
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

