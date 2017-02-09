Movie Talk: Original ‘The Batman’ Script May Have Included Joker; ‘LEGO Batman Movie’ Preview

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 9th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Brianne Chandler, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- The Batman script scrapped, WB starting from scratch
- Arrival producers planning movie adaptation of novel A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising
- Opening this week – The LEGO Batman Movie
- Brad Pitt eyeing sci-fi film Ad Astra
- First trailer for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman
- Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels teaming for Terms of Endearment remake
- Female Villains
- Theme Parks and Movies
- Twitter questions