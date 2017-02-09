More Collider
Movie Talk: Original ‘The Batman’ Script May Have Included Joker; ‘LEGO Batman Movie’ Preview

by      February 9, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 9th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Brianne Chandler, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • The Batman script scrapped, WB starting from scratch
  • First trailer for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman 
  • Female Villains
  • Theme Parks and Movies
  • Twitter questions
