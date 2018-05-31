Movie Talk: Will Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Have The Penguin as Its Main Villain?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Variety reporter Justin Kroll took to Twitter to reveal that The Penguin is possibly being looked at to be the main villain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman or in Birds of Prey.
- Deadline is reporting that Sylvester Stallone is launching a new production company called Balboa Productions. His first film will be based on the life of recently pardoned heavyweight champion Jack Johnson.
- Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is teaming up with Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil to produce a sci-fi action comedy. No Plot details have been released.
- Variety is reporting that Paramount Players has acquired the feature film rights to Creepy Crawlers, the famous toy brand owned by JAKKS Pacific, with Neil H. Moritz producing.
- Disney releases a new Wreck It Ralph 2 image showing Vanellope in a room with all the previous Disney princesses.
- Tom Cruise posts a picture of himself on Twitter from his first day on set for Top Gun: Maverick.
