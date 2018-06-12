Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘The Batman’ Reportedly a Reboot with New Actor

by      June 12, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • THR reports that Geoff Johns is stepping down as DC Entertainment president to focus on writing and producing movies including a Green Lantern Corps movie.
  • Deadline mentioned in a report that Matt ReevesThe Batman will be a reboot with a new actor.
  • Deadline reports that Gal Gadot has closed a deal to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.
  • Variety is reporting that Amblin Entertainment and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are teaming up to do a remake of Arachnophobia.
  • Focus Feature released a trailer for The Little Stranger starring Domnhall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson with the Room‘s Lenny Abrahamson directing.
  • Taika Waititi took to his social media to release a first image from the set of Jojo Rabbit. The image sees Taika as Hitler sitting at a table with Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson.
  • Live Twitter Questions
jojo-rabbit-image-taika-waititi-scarlett-johansson

Image via Fox Searchlight

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Nun' Poster Teases the New 'The Conjuring' Spinoff
Next Article
Disney Unveils New Animated Series 'Vikingskool', 'The Owl House' and 'The Rocketeer'
Tags

Latest News