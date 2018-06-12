Movie Talk: ‘The Batman’ Reportedly a Reboot with New Actor

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- THR reports that Geoff Johns is stepping down as DC Entertainment president to focus on writing and producing movies including a Green Lantern Corps movie.
- Deadline mentioned in a report that Matt Reeves’ The Batman will be a reboot with a new actor.
- Deadline reports that Gal Gadot has closed a deal to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.
- Variety is reporting that Amblin Entertainment and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are teaming up to do a remake of Arachnophobia.
- Focus Feature released a trailer for The Little Stranger starring Domnhall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson with the Room‘s Lenny Abrahamson directing.
- Taika Waititi took to his social media to release a first image from the set of Jojo Rabbit. The image sees Taika as Hitler sitting at a table with Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson.
- Live Twitter Questions