More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: ‘The Batman’ Filming Likely Delayed to 2018; ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Hires New Writer

by      March 16, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 16th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Batman production likely starting in 2018; page one re-write reported
  • Opening this week
  • Chris Evans may be done with Captain America after Infinity War movies
  • First trailer for Pixar’s Coco released
  • John Krasinski to write/direct supernatural thriller starring Emily Blunt
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-batman-batsuit

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Rupert Grint on What Sold Him on 'Snatch' and Embracing His 'Harry…
Next Article
New 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Trailer: Grimlock Roars into Action
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News