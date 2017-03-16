Movie Talk: ‘The Batman’ Filming Likely Delayed to 2018; ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Hires New Writer

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 16th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Batman production likely starting in 2018; page one re-write reported
- New writer hired for Suicide Squad 2
- Opening this week
- Chris Evans may be done with Captain America after Infinity War movies
- First trailer for Pixar’s Coco released
- John Krasinski to write/direct supernatural thriller starring Emily Blunt
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions