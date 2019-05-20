‘The Batman’ Villains: Is It ‘Batman Returns’ All Over Again?

0

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by John Rocha and Haleigh Foutch to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

First item on the agenda for this Monday Movie Talk is your box office report! John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum had a huge debut. Not only did it top Avengers: Endgame, but it also posted the biggest opening weekend for the John Wick franchise, topping the second film’s $30.4 million start with a whopping $56.8 million of its own. Parabellum also snagged an impressive A- CinemaScore, which could be a good sign for a long, successful theatrical run. As for Endgame, it took in another $29.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $771 million. That makes it the second-best release of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens which wound up with a grand total of $936 million domestic. Worldwide, Endgame now sits at $2.61 billion after four weeks. Is Avatar‘s $2.78 billion record still in reach? Perri, John and Haleigh discuss on today’s show.

Next up, they dig into all of the recent The Batman updates. Is Robert Pattinson the best choice for the Caped Crusader and how about the rumored villains? There’s a report claiming that The Penguin and Catwoman will be part of the Matt Reeves-directed film. Are those characters good choices or does their involvement run the risk of making this movie too similar to Tim Burton‘s Batman Returns? Give the latest episode of Collider Movie Talk a watch to find out what Perri, John and Haleigh think about that, and also to get their casting choices should this rumor be the real deal.

