First ‘The Beguiled’ Images Reveal Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell in Sofia Coppola’s Gothic Remake

The first images from Oscar-winning Lost in Translation filmmaker Sofia Coppola’s long-awaited next feature have arrived. Coppola’s last full feature was 2013’s The Bling Ring, not counting her 2015 Netflix Christmas special A Very Murray Christmas, but she’s back into period territory with this next movie, The Beguiled. The film is based on the Thomas Cullinan novel of the same name and stars Nicole Kidman as the headmistress of a seminary for young ladies in Civil War-era Virginia. The school’s seclusion is disrupted when a wounded soldier from the Union Army, played by Colin Farrell, arrives and kicks off a yarn of “seduction and jealousy.”

The stellar ensemble also includes Kirsten Dunst as Edwina, a teacher, and Elle Fanning as a student named Alicia, and while a previous 1971 film adaptation revolved around Clint Eastwood as the soldier, Coppola tells EW she’s shifted the point of view to the women:

“The main crux of the story is about the dynamics between a group of women all stuck together, and then also the power shifts between men and women. So for me, it’s very universal, but it’s in this exotic setting of the Southern gentility.”

Coppola also wanted to delve heavily into the Southern gothic style with this film:

“It’s just trying to create that atmosphere, so you can feel these long, hot days when not much is happening. I liked that [the costumes] had been washed a million times and left out in the sun. It just felt very feminine, almost like they were ghosts left behind.”

Her behind-the-scenes team includes The Grandmaster cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, and we’ll get a look at The Beguiled in motion when the first trailer arrives this Thursday. I, for one, cannot wait.

Check out the images below, via EW. Also starring The Nice Guys standout Angourie Rice and Pete’s Dragon actress Oona Laurence, The Beguiled opens in theaters on June 30th.