‘The Beguiled': New Images Show Off Sofia Coppola’s Gorgeous Southern Gothic

Check out the images below (h/t The Playlist). Also starring Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, The Nice Guys standout Angourie Rice, and Pete’s Dragon actress Oona Laurence, The Beguiled opens in theaters on June 30th.
-
Josh Gad and Luke Evans Sing “Gaston” in New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Clip
-
Benedict Cumberbatch on Marvel’s Phase 3, What Would Be on a ‘Doctor Strange’ Mix Tape
-
Final ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Trailer Goes for Broke
-
Oscars: What the F*** Happened?
-
First ‘Bright’ Trailer: Will Smith Wields a Sword in David Ayer’s Netflix Movie