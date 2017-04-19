‘The Beguiled': Full Trailer Reveals Sofia Coppola’s Sexy Southern Thriller

0

Focus Features has released a new trailer for filmmaker Sofia Coppola‘s new film The Beguiled. The pic is based on the Thomas Cullinan novel of the same name and stars Nicole Kidman as the headmistress of a seminary for young ladies in Civil War-era Virginia. The school’s seclusion is disrupted when a wounded soldier from the Union Army, played by Colin Farrell, arrives and kicks off a yarn of “seduction and jealousy.”

This is without a doubt one of my most anticipated films of the summer, which kind of makes me wish I hadn’t watched this trailer because it really lays the cards out on the table in terms of Coppola’s take on the film’s pivotal moments. If you’re familiar with the novel or the 1971 incarnation that starred Clint Eastwood, you’ll notice that the trailer is basically a condensed version of the film, even if the plot is slightly obscured by the editing. That said, I can’t wait to see how Coppola reinvents the complex, intertwining relationships at the heart of the story and it looks like yet another fine performance for Kidman in what’s shaping up to be quite a year for the veteran actress.

Watch the new The Beguiled trailer below. The film also stars Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Angourie Rice, and Oona Laurence. The Beguiled will have its world premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival next month, opens in select cities on June 23rd, and expands wider on June 30th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Beguiled: