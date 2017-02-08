‘The Beguiled’ Trailer: Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman Lead Sofia Coppola’s Southern Thriller

0

Focus Features has released the first trailer for filmmaker Sofia Coppola‘s new film The Beguiled. The pic is based on the Thomas Cullinan novel of the same name and stars Nicole Kidman as the headmistress of a seminary for young ladies in Civil War-era Virginia. The school’s seclusion is disrupted when a wounded soldier from the Union Army, played by Colin Farrell, arrives and kicks off a yarn of “seduction and jealousy.”

While I’m not usually much of a Sofia Coppola fan (I don’t know how many movies a person can make about the trials and tribulations of rich white people), The Beguiled looks like a welcome change of pace for the filmmaker. I love the aesthetic, it looks like a completely different story than the one she’s told before, and the cast is outstanding.

I’m also curious to see the dynamics at play in this plot. While there’s obviously the gender roles and power presented within the time period, Coppola looks like she’s doing something fresh and different with the situation presented. I also love the closing note on this trailer, and I’m very interested to see how this all comes together. At the very least, it looks incredibly different than anything Coppola has done before.

Watch the first The Beguiled trailer below. The film also stars Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Angourie Rice, and Oona Laurence. The Beguiled opens in theaters on June 30th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Beguiled: