New Trailer for ‘The Belko Experiment’ Portrays the Most Hostile Takeover Ever

Here’s a fun game you can play with your friends that just might save your life: The next time you’re out somewhere together, say at the mall, a hardware store, or even a local park, have someone spontaneously shout, “Zombies!” On that cue, everyone has one minute to find the best weapon they can and meet back up to defend each other. Sure, it’s silly, but it might give you the edge needed to survive a zombie outbreak, or an office-based battle to the death, like in Greg McLean‘s The Belko Experiment.

Written by James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy fame, The Belko Experiment finds 80 employees of the title corporation trapped in an office highrise and forced to murder each other based on the instructions of an unknown voice. Of those 80, 30 must die or else the overseer will kill twice as many. It’s a nasty little psychological experiment which is sure to end in bloodshed and violence, but as this new trailer shows, a little bit of ingenuity goes a long way when it comes to selecting your office supply weapon of choice.

Starring John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, David Dastmalchian, and Michael Rooker, The Belko Experiment opens March 17th.

Watch the new trailer below:

On March 17, it’s kill or be killed. #BelkoExperiment In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

