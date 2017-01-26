‘The Belko Experiment’ Trailer: ‘Battle Royale’ Breaks Out at Work

0

“The Hunger Games meets The Office.” “Battle Royale in a building.” Call it what you will, but The Belko Experiment, written by Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn, looks seriously killer. And any movie trailer that taps the “Dies Irae” theme of Verdi’s “Requiem” is pretty solid in my book.

Gunn released a new extended trailer for the film on his Facebook page, this one “with a bit more of Marty Espenscheid AKA Kraglin from Guardians AKA Kirk from Gilmore Girls AKA my idiot brother Sean,” he writes. Here, Sean Gunn plays one of about 80 white-collar American workers of a corporate office building in Bogata, Colombia. He’s caught getting stoned on the roof with a few buddies, a fact which will likely work against him. One day all doors and windows are blocked when an announcer comes over the intercom to ask an impossible decision of the employees: either choose 30 people and murder them yourselves, or do nothing and the overseer will execute 60.

The new trailer, shown below, also features more looks at John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom), Adria Arjona (Dorothy on NBC’s Emerald City), Michael Rooker (another Guardians of the Galaxy member), and a little bit of Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn and Scrubs’ John C. McGinley. David Dastmalchian and Josh Brener also feature.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on Gunn’s script, but Greg McLean, who helmed the Wolf Creek horror movies and the upcoming Jungle with Daniel Radcliffe, is sitting in the director’s seat.

Watch the new footage below:

The Belko Experiment hits theaters on March 17th. Here’s the official synopsis: