‘The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales’ Trailer Reveals the Family Film’s English Voice Cast

0

The first official English-language trailer for The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales is here to brighten your day, courtesy of GKIDS. From Patrick Imbert and Benjamin Renner, the creators of the Academy Award-nominated Ernest & Celestine, comes another hilarious, heartwarming tale of animal misfits that’s destined to become a classic. The directors adapted Renner’s own acclaimed graphic novel into a delirious, delightful triptych of interlocking stories, with a pacing and visual spontaneity that harkens back to classic Looney Tunes shorts and slapstick two-reelers. But underneath the gags (and there are plenty of them), the three stories offer a sensitive and beautiful portrayal of family, and the anxieties of modern life. The first tease is available now in the new trailer.

The talented voice cast of The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales, the animated family adventure coming to US cinemas this fall, includes Bill Bailey as Duck, Adrian Edmondson as Rabbit, Justin Edwards as Pig, Matthew Goode as Wolf, Celia Imrie as Chicken, Phill Jupitus as Dog, and Giles New as the lead, Fox. The film was produced by Vincent Tavier, Didier Brunner‘s Folivari, with worldwide sales handled by Studio Canal. The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales will open Friday, October 19th in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, (and Vancouver for lucky Canadians), followed by an increased theatrical rollout throughout the fall.

Check out the new, official English trailer for The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales below: