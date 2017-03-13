CBS to Milk ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Some More; Orders ‘Young Sheldon’ Prequel to Series

0

After nearly 10 seasons on CBS, numerous Emmy Awards wins, and untold millions of dollars, The Big Bang Theory is now getting a pint-sized prequel series spin-off, Young Sheldon. For those who don’t follow the show, it will revisit the childhood of TBBT star Jim Parsons‘ notoriously brilliant but difficult character. And, in no surprise, it’s been ordered straight to series.

CBS’ Young Sheldon, a new half-hour, single-camera comedy for broadcast in the 2017-2018 season, follows The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series stars Iain Armitage as the title character, with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan, while Parsons will narrate as Adult Sheldon.

Jon Favreau is directing/executive producing the first episode of the series, but there’s no word on how many episodes have been ordered just yet. Perry, whose mother Laurie Metcalf played Sheldon’s mother on The Big Bang Theory, will play young Sheldon’s religious mother Mary Cooper in the prequel. The roles for the other cast members have not been officially revealed, but THR has Revord playing “a young version of Sheldon’s twin sister Missy; Barber as George, Sheldon and Missy’s father and Mary’s husband; while Jordan is George Jr., Sheldon’s older brother.”

Originally envisioned as a Malcolm in the Middle type show centering on the Parsons’ beloved but bedeviling character, Young Sheldon will be a single-camera series, a departure from its original predecessor. No premiere date has been set just yet. As for The Big Bang Theory, the show’s current contract is set to expire, but a new two-year deal is expected along with negotiations for the cast’s already impressive payouts. Young Sheldon will likely find a spot on the broadcast schedule, but it could always end up on CBS’ All-Access with The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, and (hopefully) Star Trek Discovery.

