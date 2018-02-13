Warner Bros. Pumps the Brakes on LEGO Spinoff ‘The Billion Brick Race’

0

Following the massive success of The LEGO Movie, Warner Bros. looked like they were going to go all in on LEGO movies. But after a 2017 that saw disappointing returns from The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie, it looks like the studio could be rethinking their saturation strategy.

Warner Bros. was working on The Billion Brick Race with Jason Segel (The Muppets) and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3) teaming up to write and co-direct the spinoff, although there were no details on the project. However, a couple years later, and Warner Bros. handed control over to The Book of Life director Jorge R. Gutierrez. Now Flickering Myth has discovered a Facebook post from Guiterrez where he says he’s off the project:

“I would like to publicly and from the bottom of my heart thank everyone I worked with at Briksburg, LEGO and WAG. These last 9 months were a rollercoaster of thrills to say the least. I met so many amazing new people and learned a ton from all these incredible artists, directors, writers, editors, producers and execs. I leave a better filmmaker and it’s because of you all. May our paths cross again. Gracias mis amigos. And as I toasted on my first day there, ‘May we slip n slide on the blood of our enemies!!!’”

But Warner Bros. hasn’t handed off the project to anyone else, which gives the impression that they’re cooling their heels on LEGO movies for the time begin. Although The LEGO Movie 2 is still set for next year, it’s probably a wise decision on WB’s part to ease up a bit on LEGO movies. Personally, I think they should have held Ninjago for 2018 rather than releasing it seven months after Batman, and Ninjago’s meager $123 million worldwide box office bears that out. There’s certainly an audience still out there for LEGO movies, but Warners would be wise to avoid saturating the market.