Exclusive ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ Clip: A24’s Atmospheric Horror Conjures a Satanic Panic

0

The Blackcoat’s Daughter is a film that gets under your skin through the pure power of atmosphere. The feature debut from I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House director Osgood Perkins (he shot The Blackcoat’s Daughter first, but Pretty Thing had an earlier release), the film is a wintery fever dream of satanic possession that is genuinely chilling thanks to Perkins knack for creating nightmarish dread and paying it off with moments of visceral depravity. Weeks later, I’m still thinking about The Blackcoat Daughter‘s third act, which culminates in a sharp and searing realization of the film’s full breadth of evils.This movie’s got the goods, and today we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip that gives a taste of the terrors Perkins has cooked up.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter follows a trio of young women who share a mysterious connection centered around a snowy prep school, Bramford. One thread follows Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two schoolgirls who are stranded at their prep school when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. As Kat falls prey to an evil force, Rose tries everything in her power to help her new friend before she is consumed by evil. Elsewhere, a troubled young woman (Emma Roberts) takes to the road in a hurry to make her way back to Bramford for unknown reasons.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter is currently available on DirectTV and will expand to theaters on March 31st. Watch our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the full synopsis: