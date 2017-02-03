A24 Horror ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ Gets a Curious and Creepy Trailer

0

I don’t know very much about The Blackcoat’s Daughter, but I suspect it has something up its sleeve. The film stoked up a quiet, but hugely positive buzz when it debuted at TIFF back in 2015 under its original title February and got scooped up by A24 and DirectTV. But then it fell off the map with a release date delay and the festival buzz long-dissipated. Now, the film is finally getting a release and a baffling but intriguing trailer for the chiller has arrived.

The film is ostensibly about two young girls (Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka and Sing Street’s Lucy Boynton) get stranded at their prep school, Bramford, over winter break when their parents don’t show to pick them up. At the same time, a troubled young woman (Emma Roberts) is trying to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As she gets closer, one of the girls starts experiencing vision and falls into the grasp of an evil force. I only know this because I read the synopsis. You definitely won’t get that from the trailer.

What you will get is an acute sense of atmosphere and dread, and I’ll take that any day over a trailer that spoils all of a film’s secrets. The Blackcoat’s Daughter was the feature debut of director Osgood Perkins, who since helmed the Netflix Original I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. That film kind of slipped under the radar last year, but it was a deeply unnerving and restrained ghost story that felt scraped from the decrepit walls of my own nightmares. I kind of loved it, which makes me even more excited to finally see Perkins’ directorial debut.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter also stars James Remar and Lauren Holly, and debuts exclusively on DirectTV on February 16th, before expanding to theaters on Marc 31st. Check out the trailer below.

