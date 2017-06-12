‘The Book of Henry’: 3 New Clips Explore Legacy, Apathy, and Moms Getting Drunk

0

Focus Features has released three new The Book of Henry clips. The new film from Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) stars Jaeden Lieberher as an 11-year-old prodigy who looks after his mom (Naomi Watts) and younger brother (Jacob Tremblay), but decides to intervene when it appears his new next-door neighbor (Maddie Ziegler) is being abused by her stepfather (Dean Norris).

The Book of Henry has one of the strangest trailers I’ve ever seen, and unfortunately, these new clips don’t seem to shine much of light on what kind of movie Trevorrow is making here. The first clip where Henry is talking about his “legacy” (an extremely odd assignment for a group of 11-year-olds, but whatever), and it’s innocuous enough, but then there’s the clip where Henry is telling his mom that apathy is worse than violence, a fairly extreme concept. But then in another clip, Henry is bantering with one of his mom’s friends (Sarah Silverman) and notes how his mom is going to get so drunk. I have no idea what to make of this movie, which makes me oddly excited to see it.

Check out The Book of Henry clips below. The film opens in limited release on Friday.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Book of Henry: