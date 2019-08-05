‘The Boys’ Cast on How Each Episode Has Something Shocking or Perverse

0

–

I think we can all agree we’re living in the golden age of television. Almost every day someone is probably telling you about a cool show you need to watch and you’re constantly debating what to binge next.

I’m about to add to your list.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime is one of the best new shows I’ve seen this year: The Boys. Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series takes place in a world just like ours except superheroes are real. However, while TV shows and movies portray superheroes as either good or bad, in the world of The Boys, most of them are tragically flawed and often anything but heroic. Trust me, you have never seen a super hero show like The Boys and I was constantly picking my jaw off the floor while watching the eight-episode first season.

While at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, I got to sit down with Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Jack Quaid to talk about the fantastic series. During the brief but fun interview, they talked about how every episode has something shocking or perverse, what it’s like reading the scripts for the first time, who ruined the most takes, and who always get it in one. In addition, they talked about the currently filming second season and when they found out they were picked up.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

The Boys also stars Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, Chance Crawford, and Simon Pegg.

Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Jack Quaid:

What is it like reading the scripts for the first time?

When did they find out they were getting a 2 nd season?

season? How they’re already filming the 2 nd

The second season will also have eight episodes.

Memorable moments from filming the first season.

Who ruins the most takes?

Who always gets it on the first take?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys: