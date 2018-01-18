‘The Boys’: Amazon Casts “The Seven” in Their Superhero Series

0

Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s graphic novel The Boys ran for six years from 2006 to 2012; it’s taken longer than that to get an adaptation off the ground. Stretching back to at least 2010, The Boys has been eyed as a feature film and/or TV series adaptation by such notable names as Adam McKay and Neal Moritz (who’s still onboard as a producer), with Simon Pegg, and Russell Crowe appearing in the project’s orbit as possible stars. Most recently, after Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg found a leg up with their Ennis adaptation Preacher for AMC, the team set up The Boys as a TV series first at Cinemax and then at Amazon, where it currently resides as a straight-to-series drama.

Now, as Deadline reports, the cast of the title team’s arch-rivals The Seven is just about set, which is a good sign that The Boys will finally see their time in the live-action spotlight. Antony Starr (American Gothic), Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Remorse) and Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) will join Erin Moriarty (Blood Father) as the series’ leads. Rogen and Goldberg will direct.

The Boys is set in the mid-2000s in a world of corrupt and reckless superheroes who are kept in check (or at least that’s the idea, anyway) by a CIA super-squad, the title team. The elite, corporate-owned superheroes, known as The Seven (a satirical takedown of DC Comics’ Justice League), are often in conflict with The Boys; it’s those roles who have been cast.

As Deadline reports, The Seven are led by Homelander (Starr), a sort of schizophrenic Superman type; with McElligott’s twist on Wonder Woman in Queen Maeve; Usher’s The Flash-like speedster, A-Train; Crawford’s aquatic anti-hero, The Deep; and Mitchell’s Black Noir, a longtime member of The Seven who’s often in silhouette, and hides more secrets than you can imagine. Moriarty was previously cast as an elite superhero wannabe and newest member of The Seven, Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight. The title team cast has yet to be revealed.

