‘The Boys’ Adds Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit to Season 2 Cast

The season 2 cast of Amazon’s The Boys continues to grow. Following the show’s early renewal in July and the season 1 premiere on July 26, we’ve been getting lots of exciting updates on which new faces will be joining this stellar cast. One of the first casting announcements came alongside the season 2 renewal news tha You’re the Worst alum Aya Cash will play Stormfront. The role is gender-flipped from the graphic novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson however the name, which remains the same, hints at the character’s villainous motivations.

According to Deadline, we’ve learned that Timeless alums Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit have also signed on for some season 2 shenanigans. Visnjic will play “Alistair Adana, the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church.” Meanwhile, Doumit will tackle the role of “Victoria Neuman, a young wunderkind congresswoman.” While Visnjic’s character seems to be an original character created specifically for the series, Doumit’s character might be another gender-flipped twist on the character Victor K. “Vic the Veep” Neuman from the graphic novel. There, Vic is the ultra-conservative Vice President of the United States with ties to Vought (the shady company behind superhero group The Seven on the show). It’s unclear if Doumit’s Victoria arc will bear any similarities to Vic the Veep’s but it’s worth keeping tabs on her if so.

The Boys season 1 ended in a pretty bonkers place, with a question mark looming over the future of The Seven as a cohesive unit and Homelander (Anthony Starr) revealing Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) wife, whom he thought had disappeared forever, was alive and well. With the exception of Elizabeth Shue, whose character was killed at the hands of Homelander in the finale, all of The Boys‘ main cast is expected to return.

The Boys season 2 arrives on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. All episodes of The Boys season 1 are available to stream now.