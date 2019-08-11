‘The Boys’ Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photo Promises Plenty of Blood

0

When we spoke to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke back at San Diego Comic-Con, he teased season 2 by telling us, “as good as the gore is in season 1, I think we’ve gotten a lot better about how to shoot the gore in season 2.” Basically, my dude was promising a show already featuring super-speed death tackles, laser eye skull melting, and dolphin heists gone horrifically wrong is going to get even bloodier.

Whelp, he wasn’t lying. To celebrate the series’ success, Kripke offered up the first picture from behind the scenes of season 2, which sees stars Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid, and Laz Alonso covered in a few buckets of blood. (I’d say about an IT: Chapter One‘s worth.) “As you can see, we’re up to our old tricks,” Kripke writes.

Check out the photo below. The Boys season 1 is now streaming on Amazon, with season 2 currently in the works.

