‘The Boys’ Season 2: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Tease the Premiere, Say It’s “Bigger” and “Better”

One of the more satisfying things about Amazon’s The Boys—a stellar, twisted superhero series that features Karl Urban murdering a man with a superpowered baby, among other on-screen atrocities–is that you could enjoy the first eight episodes knowing a season 2 was already in the bag. We already knew Aya Cash is joining the mayhem, there’s going to be more gore, and that things are gonna’ get mighty messy. But now, according to co-creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, it sounds like The Boys season 2 is going to get bigger as well as bloodier.

While speaking to Rogen and Goldberg for Good Boys, Collider’s Steve Weintraub asked the duo what to expect from The Boys season 2. Apparently, the filmmakers have already seen the premiere. Said Rogen:

“They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Goldberg noted that season 2 is “definitely better than the first season,” saying that “immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing.”

The performances in season 1 are the type of dead-on knockouts that you can’t imagine anyone else wearing those spandex costumes, but Rogen also made a good point about the cast returning with a better sense of The Boys‘ wild tone.

“With a show like The Boys, especially, where the tone is so unique, for the actors to be able to watch the show and to see like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ It allows them to come back completely locked into it.”

