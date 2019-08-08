‘The Boys’ Season 2: Cast and Showrunner Erik Kripke Tease Release Timeline & Promise More Gore
–
I think we can all agree we’re living in the golden age of television. Almost every day someone is probably telling you about a cool show you need to watch and you’re constantly debating what to binge next.
I’m about to add to your list.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime is one of the best new shows I’ve seen this year: The Boys. Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series takes place in a world just like ours except superheroes are real. However, while TV shows and movies portray superheroes as either good or bad, in the world of The Boys, most of them are tragically flawed and often anything but heroic. Trust me, you have never seen a super hero show like The Boys and I was constantly picking my jaw off the floor while watching the eight-episode first season.
While at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, I got to sit down with Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chance Crawford and Jesse T. Usher to talk about the fantastic series. During this fun interview, the cast talked about what it’s like reading the scripts for the first time, who ruined the most takes, and who always gets it in one. In addition, they talked about filming season 2, when fans can expect to see it, how they’re better at shooting the gore, and more.
Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.
The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, and Simon Pegg.
Erik Kripke, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chance Crawford and Jesse T. Usher:
- How you’ll see stuff on The Boys you’ve never seen.
- What was it like reading the pilot script for the first time?
- How they were given a 2nd season before the first one aired and they’re currently filming it.
- How The Boys season two should premiere about a year after the first one started.
- Who ruined the most takes and why?
- Who always gets it on the first take?
- What did they learn making the first season that they took into making season two?
- Memorable moments from filming season 1.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys:
Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.
