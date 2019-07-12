‘You’re The Worst’ Star Aya Cash in Talks to Join ‘The Boys’ For Possible Season 2

0

Amazon’s The Boys has yet to premiere and already it’s making casting decisions for season 2—if season 2 ends up getting greenlit. Deadline reported on Friday that You’re the Worst actor Aya Cash is in talks for the role of Stormfront. This is a role unlike anything Cash has played in the past, making it equally surprising and exciting to see her name associated with this new series.

The Boys is currently preparing for its series premiere on July 26 and has not yet been renewed for season 2. This makes any casting associated with season 2, even Cash’s, technically tentative. Neither Amazon nor Cash has commented on Deadline’s report, but she is in consideration for the role of Stormfront, a villain featured in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s comic book series The Boys which serves as the basis for the Amazon series. In the comics, Stormfront is a male character whose ideology very much matches his Neo-Nazi name, and he’s part of a group of villains known as Payback.

The Boys was adapted for TV by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, and Kyra Sedgwick. The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes exist and selfishly exploit their powers for personal gain under the guise of helping others. The story begins with Hughie “Wee” Campbell (Quaid), a mild-mannered guy who’s recruited to join the covert team known as “The Boys” led by Billy Butcher (Urban). The team’s ultimate goal is to keep superheroes from getting too drunk of their own power. Often, this requires a lot of firepower, planning, and expert maneuvering as the team takes on these superheroes. Ultimately, The Boys makes good use of its very dark tone to explore what would happen if we stopped believing superheroes were all good, all the time, which should be a nice change of pace for those currently fatigued by other superhero fare on offer at the theaters and on TV.

Cash recently wrapped up her 5-season run on You’re the Worst and had a supporting role as Joan Simon in the limited series Fosse/Verdon, which starred Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. She will be seen next in the upcoming horror film Scare Me, directed by Josh Ruben.