‘The Boys’: Karl Urban Uses a Baby as a Weapon in New NSFW Trailer

0

Amazon Studios has released a new official trailer for the upcoming series The Boys, and it’s absolutely insane. The show is an adaptation of the Garth Ennis comic series which takes place in a world where The Seven—the world’s most notorious superheroes—glob onto the limelight while their atrocities keep getting swept under the rug. So a man named Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) recruits a gang called The Boys, all of whom have been wronged by The Seven, to bring the superheroes down and put an end to corruption.

An adaptation of The Boys has been in the works for years in some form or another (at one point Adam McKay was going to direct a movie adaptation),but it finally came to fruition via Supernatural and Revolution showrunner Eric Kripke, who executive produces and showruns this new Amazon series. It also boasts a pilot directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane helmer Dan Trachtenberg.

This trailer showcases the anarchic, very R-rated (or maybe NC-17?) tone of the series complete with Karl Urban using a baby as a deadly weapon and a woman being decimated into nothing but a floating spine by a speedster superhero. To top it all off, it uses a Spice Girls song tremendously. So yeah, I’m very much primed and ready to check this one out.

Take a look at the new The Boys trailer for yourself below. The series also stars Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, Chance Crawford, Simon Pegg and Jack Quaid. The Boys premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime on July 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Boys: