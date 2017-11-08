Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Set ‘The Boys’ TV Series at Amazon

0

An adaptation of the Garth Ennis comic series The Boys has been in the works for a very, very long time, but at long last it appears this thing is finally happening. Amazon announced today that it has greenlit an original one-hour drama series adaptation of The Boys spearheaded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Supernatural/Timeless/Revolution showrunner Eric Kripke. Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce and direct, while Kripke will serve as showrunner and creator of the new series. This isn’t Rogen and Goldberg’s first foray into the work of Ennis, as they also serve as executive producers on the AMC adaptation Preacher, which is headed into its third season.

Indeed Rogen, Goldberg, and Kripke have been attached to The Boys for a while now, as the TV series adaptation was first set up at Cinemax in April 2016. That iteration of the project obviously didn’t go forward (Cinemax has undergone a revamp of sorts, moving further into action-oriented original series fare), but now the show will live on at Amazon.

The logline for The Boys is as follows:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, The Boys centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Filming on the eight-episode series will begin in the spring of 2018 for a 2019. This has been a long time coming, as director Adam McKay was previously working on a feature film adaptation of The Boys before Rogen and Goldberg landed the rights and forged ahead with a TV series iteration. The duo are plenty busy at the moment as they also serve as executive producers/directors on the upcoming Hulu series Future Man and are writing their next feature film project after writing and directing This Is the End and The Interview.