First Poster for Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ Recreates the Classic Comic Book Cover

Amazon’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s graphic novel The Boys, from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, unveiled the first poster for the live-action series today, and it’s a crowd-pleaser for fans of the comics. In it, you can see the not-so-smiling faces of Karl Urban‘s Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, along with Jack Quaid‘s Wee Hughie Campbell, Karen Fukuhara‘s super-violent, selectively mute “The Female”, Laz Alonso‘s Mother’s Milk, and Tomer Kapon as The Frenchman.

The Boys is set in the mid-2000s in a world of corrupt and reckless superheroes who are kept in check (or as “in check” as possible) by a CIA super-squad, the title team. The elite, corporate-owned superheroes, known as The Seven (a satirical takedown of DC Comics’ Justice League), are often in conflict with The Boys.

The Seven are led by Homelander (Antony Starr), a sort of schizophrenic Superman type; with Dominique McElligott’s twist on Wonder Woman in Queen Maeve; Jessie T. Usher’s The Flash-like speedster, A-Train; Chace Crawford’s aquatic anti-hero, The Deep; and Nathan Mitchell’s Black Noir, a longtime member of The Seven who’s often in silhouette, and hides more secrets than you can imagine, as the description goes. Erin Moriarty was previously cast as an elite superhero wannabe and newest member of The Seven, Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight.

For comparison, here’s the iconic comic cover for The Boys that everyone knows and loves:

And here’s the first reveal of the live-action cast on the poster for the upcoming Amazon series, courtesy of the new Twitter handle:

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) directed the pilot, showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) scripted the eight-episode series and will executive produce along with Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver via Point Grey Pictures. Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, and Pavun Shetty are also onboard to executive produce with Jason Netter and Ken Levin. with Ennis and Robertson co-executive producing. The series, set for a 2019 release, is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

