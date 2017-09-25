‘The Brave,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ and ‘Valor’ Reviews: Which New Military Show Delivers?

0

Given that the United States has been at war since 2001, it’s a little surprising that it’s taken this long for us to get so many TV series focused on the armed forces. It’s not that we’ve been completely without — HBO’s Generation Kill was one of the best, but there was also Lifetime’s Army Wives and the more recent (and super jingoistic) Six on the History channel. This fall, however, we have three military series premiering all at once on broadcast: SEAL Team on CBS, Valor on the CW, and The Brave on NBC. Each one brings a particular point of view and are easy to differentiate in terms of style and story (even though they all more or less have the same first ten minutes), but instead of reviewing them each separately I thought it might be more helpful to compare and contrast them all at once. Why they are all premiering together in 2017 I do not know, but I can tell you if any are worth watching: