‘The Break With Michelle Wolf’ and ‘The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale’ Both Canceled at Netflix

Netflix, ever the confusing fickle beast, has cleared out a large space in its unscripted talk-show slate, canceling both The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale in one fell swoop. Both series were relatively young, with The Break just wrapping up its first ten-episode run and the Joel McHale Show putting out 19 episodes, 13 weekly and six more all at once in a classic Netflix dump.

The Joel McHale Show—an entertainment review show that borrowed more than a little from McHale’s breakout hosting role, The Soup—is probably the most surprising of the two, considering the six extra episodes ordered by the streaming service in July. But The Break seemed primed for white-hot pop culture status; the politically charged comedy show debuted after its host took our President—who can’t even quote Apocalypse, Now correctly because he’s a giant dumb-dumb baby man—and his administration to the woodshed at the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. Of course, the absolute worst people on your Twitter timeline will most likely see The Break‘s cancellation as righteous punishment for saying mean jokes about eye-shadow to a woman who lies about putting kids in cages.

Unfortunately, Netflix keeps its viewership numbers locked in a vault buried deep beneath the Earth’s surface and guarded 24/7 by the cast of Hemlock Grove, so we can never actually know the exact details of the streaming service’s cancellations and renewals. For what it’s worth, Deadline reports that both The Break and The Joel McHale Show simply failed to find the audience that would justify a renewal.

And yet Netflix seems steadfast in its determination to find the streaming talk show that finally hits the right formula. The service just unscripted shows from comedian Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald Has a Show) and The Daily Show alum Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj). Netflix also debuted the tenth season of Jerry Seinfeld‘s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee back in July, fantastic news for anyone who likes their hosts to have the lukewarmest take possible on every subject in the world.