‘The China Hustle’ Trailer Reveals Another Massive Fraud by Wall Street

Magnolia and Magnet have released The China Hustle trailer. Produced by the team behind Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, the story exposes a new financial crime perpetrated by Wall Street where investors dumped their money into Chinese businesses that turned out to be fraudulent. The hook of the story is that everyone involved is guilty, including the investor who called out the fraud in the first place.

It will be interesting to see how this documentary performs in today’s political climate where everyone knows the game is rigged and just shrugs and accepts it because I guess it’s better to be destitute and savvy than secure and outraged. At a time when the government is touting deregulation as an inherent good, I’m sure The China Hustle will infuriate its audience, but I assume it will change the system as much as any other documentary about extensive fraud. That’s not to disdain the documentary filmmakers as much as it’s a criticism of a culture that’s upset about financial crime but then elects people who ensure that those crimes continue.

Check out The China Hustle trailer below. The film hits theaters and VOD on March 30th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The China Hustle: