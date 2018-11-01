‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Trailer Goes on an Adventure with Kurt Russell as Santa

0

Netflix has released the full The Christmas Chronicles trailer. Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie directs the story of a brother and sister who plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on Christmas Eve, only to accidentally crash his sleigh. Now they must work with Santa to save Christmas before it’s too late.

If The Christmas Chronicles was being released into theaters, it would probably be a huge flop because unless it’s a Christmas “brand” like The Grinch or something, families are wary of another Jingle All the Way or Deck the Halls. But if you make the cost of admission a Netflix subscription that you probably already have, then The Christmas Chronicles looks far more tantalizing, an easy jaunt to get you in the holiday spirit. The trailer looks charming enough, and I’m certainly willing to give this movie a spin, especially with Russell in the lead. Christmas movies are definitely a smart play for Netflix, as it’s easier to stay home with the kids and just pop on a new movie rather than roll the dice on a random holiday tale at the theater.

Check out The Christmas Chronicles trailer below. The film hits Netflix on November 22nd and also stars Darby Camp and Judah Lewis.

