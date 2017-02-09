‘The Circle’: New Trailer Continues to Question the Cost of Privacy for Progress

STX Entertainment has released a new The Circle trailer. Based on the novel of the same name by Dave Eggers, the film stars Emma Watson as a young woman who joins a social media company run by a charismatic figure (Tom Hanks) who encourages his employees to live their lives with complete transparency.
This new trailer goes a bit more in depth with the plot, and it appears that the central question the film is probing is whether or not the convenience our daily digital lives provide is worth what we give up in privacy. It’s a question that’s already been considered and will continued to be considered as technology becomes more and more prevalent. The challenge for The Circle is if it can make that question feel timely, relevant, and honest or if it will fumble the situation and come off as nothing more than, “Technology is bad!” We look back and laugh at The Net. Never be The Net.
Check out the new The Circle trailer below. The film opens April 28th and also stars John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly, and Bill Paxton.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Circle:
The Circle is a gripping modern thriller, set in the not-too-distant future, starring Emma Watson (“Harry Potter”), Tom Hanks (“Sully”) and John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”). When Mae (Emma Watson) is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech & social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.