‘The Circle’: New Trailer Continues to Question the Cost of Privacy for Progress

STX Entertainment has released a new The Circle trailer. Based on the novel of the same name by Dave Eggers, the film stars Emma Watson as a young woman who joins a social media company run by a charismatic figure (Tom Hanks) who encourages his employees to live their lives with complete transparency.

This new trailer goes a bit more in depth with the plot, and it appears that the central question the film is probing is whether or not the convenience our daily digital lives provide is worth what we give up in privacy. It’s a question that’s already been considered and will continued to be considered as technology becomes more and more prevalent. The challenge for The Circle is if it can make that question feel timely, relevant, and honest or if it will fumble the situation and come off as nothing more than, “Technology is bad!” We look back and laugh at The Net. Never be The Net.

Check out the new The Circle trailer below. The film opens April 28th and also stars John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly, and Bill Paxton.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Circle: