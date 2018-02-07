‘The Cloverfield Paradox': J.J. Abrams on How the Film Evolved and That Surprise Netflix Debut

0

Netflix and Bad Robot pulled off quite the marketing coup with The Cloverfield Paradox, which blew past conventional release schedules by debuting the title, poster, and first trailer during the Super Bowl, just hours before the movie dropped on Netflix across the globe. That also means there hasn’t been a lot of interviews about the film, but producer J.J. Abrams, director Julius Onah, and cast members Roger Davies and David Oyelowo just took the stage for a 20-minute Q&A, and offered some insight into how the sci-fi space opera became a Cloverfield movie and how that surprise Netflix debut happened.

While the conversation was spoiler-free, Abrams snuffed out a pretty fun fan theory that had been making the rounds. Turns out that if you sync Cloverfield and The Cloverfield Paradox, two possibly-related events align perfectly (I’ll keep it spoiler-free, but you can read the details here) at the 18:20 mark. “It’s a bizarre coincidence,” Abrams said.

Turns out fans weren’t the only ones taken by surprise when the Netflix announced the post-Super Bowl, the cast didn’t learn about it until earlier that same day. “I’m amazed by how many people saw it almost instantaneously,” said Oyelowo. “I’ve never done a movie, certainly not in my career, whereby within nearly 24 hours pretty much everyone I knew had seen it.

From the top brass perspective, Abrams added some insight into how the historical Netflix deal came about, and it came together fast.

“We were talking to Paramount and the truth is we were trying to figure out what was the most fun way to release the movie, and it literally just came out of that conversation. Because people sort of knew this movie was coming and they knew it was a Cloverfield movie, and the series had always been so much about surprise, we were literally talking about what was the most fun way we could surprise people with this…We started taking about how, when, and could we do it in time. In like, six to eight weeks, this went from “I wonder if we could do this” to “We’re doing it, it’s on.”

Abrams also spoke at length about how the film evolved from its original incarnation as a Sci-fi thriller called “God Particle,” into the latest installment in the Cloverfield franchise. We heard a bit about the process from screenwriter Oren Uziel, but Abrams offers a lot more insight into how the film continued to evolve throughout production.