The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 141 – ‘The Matrix’ Sequels, 15 Years Later

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re doing a bit of a flashback episode. The Matrix Reloaded opened 15 years ago this week, so we thought it would be a good idea to revisit the film and its sequel, The Matrix Revolutions. We discuss why the original The Matrix was such a success, why the sequels fall so short, the occasional bright spots, the elements that don’t work (*cough*Zion*cough*) and much more. We then finish up with a new installment of Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“2018 Summer Movie Preview”); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.