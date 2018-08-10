The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 156 – The Best Popular Film Oscar Debacle

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the Academy’s recent bad decision to change the Oscars to add a Best Popular Film category along with shortening the broadcast. We discuss why the decision makes no sense, how it won’t reverse demographic changes, why the Oscars matter, why the ceremony should appeal to fans rather than an elusive audience, and much more.

