The Collider Podcast: Episode 109 – ‘American Made’ and ‘Rick and Morty’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we lead things off talking about American Made. We discuss the film’s strengths and weaknesses, how it fits into Tom Cruise‘s career, the unique cinematography, and much more. Then, with Rick and Morty having wrapped up its third season this past Sunday, we dive into the excellent series. We talk about how the show made a giant leap forward in its third season, the best episodes, the season finale, and more. Finally, we finish up with some listener questions.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Kingsman, Matthew Vaughn, DCEU, and Star Wars 9“); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.