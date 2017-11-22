The Collider Podcast: Episode 116 – Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault in Hollywood

0

On this bonus episode of The Collider Podcast, we’re joined by editor Haleigh Foutch to talk about the onslaught of stories regarding sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood. This is obviously a much heavier topic than we’re used to discussing, but it’s also the biggest story about the entertainment industry and arguably American culture this year, so we do our best to try and explore it. We talk about the dam on allegations breaking with Harvey Weinstein, the bravery of those speaking out against horrible men, if Hollywood is undergoing a permanent change or if only a few bad apples are being thrown out to make way for new bad apples, and much more. It’s a tough discussion, but it’s one that’s absolutely worthy having.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Justice League“); and click here to find us on iTunes.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.