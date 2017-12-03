The Collider Podcast: Episode 118 – The Evolution of the Superhero Genre

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re looking at the evolution the superhero genre. We talk about the films that moved the genre forward, why those films were so different from what had come before, how the genre is developing and diversifying, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“How Comedies Have Changed over the 21st Century So Far”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.