The Collider Podcast: Episode 126 – ‘Solo’ Trailer, Super Bowl Ads, and ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’

This week on The Collider Podcast, we kick things off by talking about the new Solo trailer, how it looks, our reservations about the upcoming sequel, and more. Then we dive into the trailers that were shown during the Super Bowl, why the one for Mission: Impossible – Fallout was the best, why Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom looks terrible, and more. Then we move into some spoilery territory by discussing The Cloverfield Paradox, what its release means for distribution, how it fits into the larger Cloverfield franchise, and more. Finally, we finish up with reader hot takes and Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for the previous episode (“Sundance 2018 Roundup and Oscar Nominations”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes along with your hottest movie take. We’ll be sure to read it on the air and discuss it!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.