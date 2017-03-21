The Collider Podcast: Episode 81 – ‘Beauty and the Beast’

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re talking about the new live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. We discuss how it compares to the original movie, Bill Condon‘s direction, where it improves upon the original and where it falls short, and what the future holds for Disney’s live-action adaptations of its other animated movies (get ready for a heated discussion over Mulan‘s popularity!).

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below; click here for last week’s episode (“Television That’s Doing Something Different”); and click here to find us on iTunes. And if you like the podcast, please leave us a positive review on iTunes. We’ll think you’re terrific!

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #TCP. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.