The Collider Podcast: Episode 82 – ‘Power Rangers’, ‘Life’, ‘Venom’, and ‘Justice League’

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’ve got a bit of a grab bag. First up, we talk about Adam’s surprisingly positive reaction to Power Rangers; we then move on to Matt’s thoughts on how Life could have been better; then we talk about Sony’s plans for an R-rated Venom movie; and finally we move to the Justice League trailer before evaluating where the various studios are with their superhero properties.

