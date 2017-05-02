The Collider Podcast: Episode 86 – 2017 Summer Movie Preview

0

This week on The Collider Podcast, we’re diving into the 2017 summer movie season. We kick off our conversation talking about some notable Netflix releases that are coming to a screen near you before running through the blockbusters and indies you need to keep an eye on from May through August of this year. We finish up talking about our most-anticipated films of the summer and which films will be the biggest hits at the box office. We also somehow get to talking about the work of Ron Shelton.

