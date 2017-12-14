‘The Commuter’ Final Trailer Has Liam Neeson Punching Everybody on a Train

0

Lionsgate has released the final The Commuter trailer. The film stars Liam Neeson as an average insurance salesman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy that forces him to uncover the identity of one of his fellow passengers. Punching ensues.

This looks about as silly and fun as Neeson’s other collaborations with director Jaume Collet-Serra, and while it probably won’t end up on anyone’s Best of 2018 list, that doesn’t mean it’s not a fun way to kick off the new year, especially since it looks like Neeson is retiring from the action-thriller genre despite making a name for himself within it since 2008’s Taken. And while not all of the Collet-Serra films have worked for me (I found Non-Stop to be surprisingly enjoyable but was disappointed by Unknown), I still think he’s an interesting filmmaker who pumps out worthwhile pulp. It shouldn’t be all blockbusters and prestige pictures. Sometimes you need Liam Neeson beating people up on their daily commute.

Check out The Commuter trailer below. The film opens January 12, 2018 and also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, and Elizabeth McGovern.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Commuter: