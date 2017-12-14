‘The Commuter’ Final Trailer Has Liam Neeson Punching Everybody on a Train

Lionsgate has released the final The Commuter trailer. The film stars Liam Neeson as an average insurance salesman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy that forces him to uncover the identity of one of his fellow passengers. Punching ensues.
This looks about as silly and fun as Neeson’s other collaborations with director Jaume Collet-Serra, and while it probably won’t end up on anyone’s Best of 2018 list, that doesn’t mean it’s not a fun way to kick off the new year, especially since it looks like Neeson is retiring from the action-thriller genre despite making a name for himself within it since 2008’s Taken. And while not all of the Collet-Serra films have worked for me (I found Non-Stop to be surprisingly enjoyable but was disappointed by Unknown), I still think he’s an interesting filmmaker who pumps out worthwhile pulp. It shouldn’t be all blockbusters and prestige pictures. Sometimes you need Liam Neeson beating people up on their daily commute.
Check out The Commuter trailer below. The film opens January 12, 2018 and also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, and Elizabeth McGovern.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Commuter:
In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.