L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘The Commuter’

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of IMAX? Do you enjoy seeing movies before they’re in theaters? Do you like watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face? If you answered yes to these questions, you should be pretty excited about what’s coming next.

On January 9th at 7pm in L.A., Collider will be partnering up with IMAX and Lionsgate for an early screening of The Commuter in laser projection at IMAX HQ. If you’ve never been to one of our screenings at IMAX HQ, know that the projection quality and sound are unbelievable.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Commuter”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday the 7th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

If you haven’t seen the trailers yet, The Commuter is the latest thriller from director Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Liam Neeson as an insurance salesman, Michael, who finds himself embroiled in a criminal conspiracy when his daily commute takes an unexpected turn. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy — one that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on January 9th at 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area. Hope to see some of you at the screening.