‘The Commuter’: New Trailer Has Liam Neeson Facing Problems with Public Transit

0

Lionsgate has released a new The Commuter trailer. The film stars Liam Neeson as an insurance salesman on his daily commute who is drawn into a dangerous game where he must uncover the secret identity of one of his fellow passengers or face the consequences.

The film reteams with Neeson with his director Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed the actor in the action-thrillers Unknown, Non-Stop, and Run All Night. Neeson has said that The Commuter will be the last action film he does, so hopefully they make it count. The premise looks suitably loony, and yet it also seems like it’s a variation on Non-Stop—Neeson must find a passenger who is not whom he/she appears to be. But as long as we see Neeson beating people up against the backdrop of a ticking clock, I don’t think anyone really minds if it’s similar to a previous film he did. After all, we did sit through three Taken movies.

Of course, with Collet-Serra, it’s always kind of a crapshoot. Sometimes you get enjoyable B-movie entertainment like Non-Stop and then other times you get a crushingly dull movie like Unknown. Here’s hoping that he’s on his game.

Check out The Commuter trailer below. The film opens January 12, 2018 and also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, and Elizabeth McGovern.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Commuter: