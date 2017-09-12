‘The Commuter’ Trailer: Jaume Collet-Serra and Liam Neeson Reunite for a New Thriller

0

Liam Neeson and Jaume Collet-Serra are at it again with The Commuter. The latest thriller from the frequent collaborators stars Neeson as an insurance salesman, Michael, who finds himself embroiled in a criminal conspiracy when his daily commute takes an unexpected turn. Propositioned by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga) for a dangerously quick piece of cash and tasked with identifying a secret passenger, Michael soon ends up in over his head.

The Commuter marks the fourth collab between Neeson and Collet-Serra, who previously teamed for the action thrillers Unknown (2011), Non-Stop (2014), and Run All Night (2015), but it may be the last team up we see from them for a while. Collet-Serra, riding off the success of The Shallows, his delightful and delicious contribution to the sharksploitation genre, is moving on up the studio ladder to work on Disney’s The Jungle Cruise movie with Dwayne Johnson.

Meanwhile, Liam Neeson says he’s done with action thrillers. While at TIFF for Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House, the actor explained “The thrillers, that was all a pure accident,” said Neeson. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like, ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f–king-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go, ‘Come on.'” The actor revealed that after The Commuter hits theaters in January, he may have one more in him, but then he plans to call it quits.