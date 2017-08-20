Horror Haul: ‘The Conjuring’ Universe Tops $1 Billion at the Worldwide Box Office

0

Howdy, folks! It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our regular round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror news, Annabelle: Creation blasts Warner Bros. and New Line’s growing The Conjuring universe past $1 Billion at the box office, Anya Taylor-Joy reunites with her The Witch director Robert Eggers for his upcoming Nosferatu remake, the Lovecraft-inspired open-world investigative video game The Sinking City lands a publisher, and Rob Zombie signs on to head up HDNET’s 13 Nights of Halloween.

Elsewhere, we’ve got a big haul of new horror trailers this week, including an English Language trailer for the Inside remake, the TIFF contender Pyewacket, the FrightFest slasher Ruin Me, and more. In the realm of TV, we’ve also got new looks at Channel Zero: No-End House and Jordskott Season 2.

For all the horror news we've already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers.